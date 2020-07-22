1/1
James G. Eades
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Gilford Eades of Darlington, MD died Saturday, July 18 at Blue Point Healthcare Center. He was 65.

Born in Virginia he was the son of the late Ollie Polling.

A veteran of both the US Navy and US Army, Mr. Eades was a heavy equipment operator for over 33 years at Vulcon. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who was a member of both the Aberdeen VFW and the NRA.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Eades; sons, Roger W. Reese of Darlington and Randy W. Reese of Edgewood; grandchildren, Blaine, Brooke and Jillian and his sisters, Debbie and Patricia. In addition to his mother he was predeceased by his son, Ronald W. Reese in 2014 and his siblings, Basil and Gail.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, July 21 from 6-8pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral home and again on Wednesday, July 22 from 10-11am at which time funeral services will begin. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral service
Tarring-Cargo Funeral home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved