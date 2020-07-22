James Gilford Eades of Darlington, MD died Saturday, July 18 at Blue Point Healthcare Center. He was 65.



Born in Virginia he was the son of the late Ollie Polling.



A veteran of both the US Navy and US Army, Mr. Eades was a heavy equipment operator for over 33 years at Vulcon. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who was a member of both the Aberdeen VFW and the NRA.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Eades; sons, Roger W. Reese of Darlington and Randy W. Reese of Edgewood; grandchildren, Blaine, Brooke and Jillian and his sisters, Debbie and Patricia. In addition to his mother he was predeceased by his son, Ronald W. Reese in 2014 and his siblings, Basil and Gail.



A visitation was held on Tuesday, July 21 from 6-8pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral home and again on Wednesday, July 22 from 10-11am at which time funeral services will begin. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens.



