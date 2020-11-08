1/1
James G. "Jerry" Kellner
On November 4, 2020 James "Jerry" Gerard Kellner, 79, passed quickly. Beloved husband, of 57 years, of Agatha J. (Patti) Kellner, devoted father of Brian and his wife, Marti Kellner, Tricia and her husband, Christopher O'Hare, and very special Papa to granddaughter, Abbie.

Predeceased by his parents George Irvin and Josephine (Fink) Kellner as well as his brothers William and George Kellner. Also survived by his sister Catherine Hedges and brother Joseph and wife Patricia Kellner. Jerry was always willing to lend a hand with a smile on his face, and quick wit. He will be missed by many. Arrangements will be private. A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Jerry may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Online Condolences at www.burrier-queen.com

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
