James G. Procheska Jr.
James G. Procheska, Jr. passed away on November 10, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. Born in Harford County, Maryland, he was the son of James and Elizabeth Procheska. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Edith (Sparks). He retired from Southern States in 1993, serving as a sales representative. He was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church where he served as an usher for 35 years. He was a honorary member of Knights of Columbus (Council #9729) and a sponsor in AA. He liked Ravens football, Orioles baseball and going to Florida in the winter.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, James G. Procheska III (Phyllis), three grandsons, Mark (Angela), Matthew, and James IV (Shannon) and three great grandsons, William, Aaron, and James V. He is also survived by three sisters, Betty Jo Basilio of Kennett Square, PA, Ann Heaps and Patricia Koemer of Whiteford, MD.

No services at this time. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
