Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
1609 Kurtz Ave
Lutherville, MD
View Map
More Obituaries for James Thomas
James G. Thomas Sr.

James G. Thomas Sr. Notice
On Sunday, November 17, 2019 James Gerry Thomas, Sr. U.S. Korean War Army Veteran of Towson, age 85 passed away at Gilchrist Center. Beloved husband of Shirley M. (nee Slyder) Thomas; devoted father of James G. Thomas, Jr., Thomas K. Thomas, Michael G. Thomas and his wife Melanie; dear brother of Linda Leiss; loving grandfather of Wyatt, Logan, Luke, Ben, Eva and Rhys Thomas and Owen Brotman. James was a devoted member of the Boys' Latin School Community.

A celebration of James' life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1609 Kurtz Ave. Lutherville, MD 21093 beginning at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember James with memorial contributions to Boys' Latin School of Maryland, 822 West Lake Ave. Baltimore, MD 21210 to help fund tuition for kids in need. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 19, 2019
