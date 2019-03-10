Home

James W. Gosnell Jr. Notice
On March 8, 2019, James W. Gosnell Jr., 76, of Forest Hill, beloved husband of 56 years to Joyce Gosnell (nee Houston); devoted father of James W. Gosnell, III and his wife Kimberly and Sherri Lynn Perzinski and her husband Ron; Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great- grandchildren, 1 great- great granddaughter, 9 brothers and sisters and their spouses, a brother in law and his wife, sister in law and numerous nephews, nieces and extended family all of whom loved and will deeply miss him.Family and friends will honor James's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Wednesday, 10:00 A.M., at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption church, 1021 St. Mary's Road, Pylesville, MD 21132. Memory tributes may be sent to www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
