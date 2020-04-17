|
Jim Frey, died peacefully at his home in Ponte Vedra, Florida surrounded by family on April 12, 2020 at the age of 88. He is survived by his beloved wife (and high-school sweetheart) of sixty-eight years, Joan (Miller) Frey; his son James M. Frey; three daughters: Cindy F. Sullivan (Timothy Sullivan), Mary E. Maenner, and Jennifer L. Stangl (Brian Stangl); as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 26, 1931, he spent forty-three years in professional baseball before retiring in 1992. In retirement, he enjoyed his family, his legions of good friends, and his not insignificant prowess at the game of golf. His competitive spirit, keen mind and quick wit were self-evident and will be cherished by family and friends.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020