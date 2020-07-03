Early in the morning of July 2, 2020, James Harold Tuvin of Columbia, MD passed away at the age of 86 years old. Jim is survived by his loving wife Celeste, his brother Carl, his daughter Kim, his sons and their wives, Eddie & Venus Tuvin, Guy & Jane Tuvin, Alan & Karen Tuvin, his three grandchildren, and his first wife Rona Appelbaum. Jim was born December 23, 1933 in Baltimore, MD to Alfred and Sarah Tuvin. Jim attended St. Paul High School where he played football and lacrosse. For college, Jim attended Hofstra and Johns Hopkins. He became a lumber salesman and enjoyed traveling in his car across many states to see the lumber he sold being turned into various homes and buildings. He easily and naturally made many friends along the way, especially the chefs of the restaurants he discovered. In one of his favorite restaurants, he me his wife, Celeste Blase, and they were married in 1990. Jim and Celeste remained together to this day, enjoying traveling and good food.
Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Hadassah: www.hadassah.org
.