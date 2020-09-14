1/1
James Harvey Sr.
James "Jim" Jay Harvey Sr. beloved husband, son, father, brother, poppy, uncle, and friend joined Jesus in heaven at age 59 on Thur, Sept 3, 2020. Born in Baltimore on Nov 17, 1960, Jim led his life with love for others and saw the world through wondrous eyes. As a humble man, no person was too damaged to help; he sought people who needed encouragement and friendship. He was dedicated and persistent, and with a strong faith in God, he always had energy to devote time to those in need.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Dawn Annette Harvey; his children, Ashley Nichole, James "Jim" Jay Jr., Justine Elizabeth, Brielle Hannah; his fur baby, Chloe; his grandchildren, Noah, Cohen, Lily, London, Felicity, Brandon, Kevin, Holden, Sofi; his great grandchildren, Landon and Layton; his parents, Carol L. Urban and Charles S. Urban; his siblings, Joseph Harvey, Charles C. Urban, Ann Urban, Sandra Palmer, Patty Watson-Louk, Gloria Scott, and Stacy Ohmann. He is preceded by his father, Robert "Joe" M. Harvey.

"God is love, Jesus is love, indwelling Spirit is love, and I am becoming love"-- James Jay Harvey Sr.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 14, 2020.
