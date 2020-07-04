James William Henderson passed peacefully and in gentleness early in the morning on June 29th, 2020. He was surrounded by love in his passing. Jim, or Jimmy, as he was fondly known to many was born on August 14, 1930 in, Baltimore, MD. His early years were marked by moving to and from foster houses under the guidance of the Catholic Charities. He was drafted into the Army and served courageously in combat during the Korean War. For his service he was awarded 2 Bronze Stars and a Silver Star, both of which are awarded to soldiers for heroic achievement, the Silver for gallantry in action against an enemy of the United States. After returning from Korea he served in the Army Reserves. We thank him for his courageous service. After the War, Jim returned to his native Maryland where he worked as a tree trimmer as well as in other roles. He met his wife, Josephine in 1962. He and Jo set about raising her 5 children and added two of their own to the family. In 1969 Jim began working for Catonsville Community College where he spent the next 36 years, retiring in 2005. There he served in many capacities, mostly in groundskeeping. He had many fond memories and made many friends at CCC whom he spoke about fondly. He and Jo spent their later years in Carney, MD, where he enjoyed his family, walking and advocating for the environment. Jim loved the outdoors, his family and enjoyed doing nearly anything in nature. He was an avid gardener whose love was homegrown tomatoes. He took his family on visits to Hershey Park, Ocean City, and camping near Swallow Falls State Park. He and Jo hosted countless family parties and were open to people from all walks of life, regardless of their past. Jim will be remembered as a dedicated family man who was fun and jovial, who loved music, loved to dance, and loved to talk. He had a particular soft spot for children and those in need. Jim is survived by 6 children, 21 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 5 siblings, 2 in-laws. In addition to his wife Josephine, he was predeceased by his daughter Cathy. Friends and family are invited to a 10 am Sunday 7/5 graveside memorial service for Jim @ Dulaney Valley Memorial Garden, 200 E Padonia Rd, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093. Please be prompt as the service will begin at 10am sharp. Afterwards, between 12 and 2, you are cordially invited to join with family and friends at the family residence to celebrate Dad's life and the love he and Mom had between them. A light lunch will be provided. We look forward to sharing stories together. In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to the Catholic Charity of Baltimore.



