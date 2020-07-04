1/
James Henderson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James William Henderson passed peacefully and in gentleness early in the morning on June 29th, 2020. He was surrounded by love in his passing. Jim, or Jimmy, as he was fondly known to many was born on August 14, 1930 in, Baltimore, MD. His early years were marked by moving to and from foster houses under the guidance of the Catholic Charities. He was drafted into the Army and served courageously in combat during the Korean War. For his service he was awarded 2 Bronze Stars and a Silver Star, both of which are awarded to soldiers for heroic achievement, the Silver for gallantry in action against an enemy of the United States. After returning from Korea he served in the Army Reserves. We thank him for his courageous service. After the War, Jim returned to his native Maryland where he worked as a tree trimmer as well as in other roles. He met his wife, Josephine in 1962. He and Jo set about raising her 5 children and added two of their own to the family. In 1969 Jim began working for Catonsville Community College where he spent the next 36 years, retiring in 2005. There he served in many capacities, mostly in groundskeeping. He had many fond memories and made many friends at CCC whom he spoke about fondly. He and Jo spent their later years in Carney, MD, where he enjoyed his family, walking and advocating for the environment. Jim loved the outdoors, his family and enjoyed doing nearly anything in nature. He was an avid gardener whose love was homegrown tomatoes. He took his family on visits to Hershey Park, Ocean City, and camping near Swallow Falls State Park. He and Jo hosted countless family parties and were open to people from all walks of life, regardless of their past. Jim will be remembered as a dedicated family man who was fun and jovial, who loved music, loved to dance, and loved to talk. He had a particular soft spot for children and those in need. Jim is survived by 6 children, 21 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 5 siblings, 2 in-laws. In addition to his wife Josephine, he was predeceased by his daughter Cathy. Friends and family are invited to a 10 am Sunday 7/5 graveside memorial service for Jim @ Dulaney Valley Memorial Garden, 200 E Padonia Rd, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093. Please be prompt as the service will begin at 10am sharp. Afterwards, between 12 and 2, you are cordially invited to join with family and friends at the family residence to celebrate Dad's life and the love he and Mom had between them. A light lunch will be provided. We look forward to sharing stories together. In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to the Catholic Charity of Baltimore.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
At the family residence
Send Flowers
JUL
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John O Mitchell IV Funerals
200 E Padonia Road
Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 3, 2020
To me you were better known as papaw.. taught me a lot of things and how to work on the garden. Showed me how to skin rabbits and taught me respect. Took us to Hershey Park to enjoy family activities spent countless cookout at St Johns Lane playing horseshoes riding bicycles and running around the yard. He had a huge can full of outdoor toys for the kids to play with he said if you take it out and play with it you all need to put it back where it belongs or you will not have it next time to play with. When spending the night at the house have him call the family having french toast for dinner and it was delicious. On another occasion when times were tough we had rabbit for dinner. Us kids did not starve that was for sure. Some of my other great memories are going to the racetrack with his son dirt bike racing and riding getting up at 3 a.m. and loading the truck up with tools and the bikes to head out on the road. After the long weekend of dirt bike riding and me riding my bicycle around the track and getting muddy from head to toe. And I recall being at the house on St Johns Lane in the winter time and he was teaching me to split wood and learn how to carry it back to the fireplace. I love the nights next to a hot fire after getting my hands dirty it was a great time to be alive it was a great time to be in his presence.. he was kind and polite but when you are out of line and not being respectful he would let you know it and give you a warning. And had no problem telling you how it is he did not sugarcoat anything but had a great way of speaking his mind. As the 80s and 90s pass so did my connection with my grandfather and could only see him when I was able to go to the cookout around the 4th of July. Other family members went their separate ways and her less and less contact from anyone but my memories that I have I will cherish forever and mean a great deal to me will be in my heart forever.
Phillip Weichert
Grandchild
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved