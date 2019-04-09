Home

On April 4, 2019, James Henry "Hank" Riefle, III, 80, of Havre de Grace, MD. Hank was born in Baltimore, MD, to James Henry Riefle, Jr., and Idelle Fricker Riefle. He was the loving partner and companion of the late Barbara T. Riefle. He was beloved brother to Carolyn Riefle, and uncle of Carolyn Alkire, Laurie Selby (husband, Lorin), and David Alkire (wife, JoAnne). He is also survived by 3 great-nieces, 4 great-nephews, many cousins and devoted friends. A Memorial Service will be held on a later date.Contributions may be made in his memory to Friends School, 5114 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD, 21210, or Susquehanna Museum at the Lockhouse, P.O. Box 253, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 14, 2019
