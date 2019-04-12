James Herbert Sieling Sr, of Rising Sun (formerly of Dundalk) passed away on April 8, 2019 at the age of 79.



A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Friday, April 12 from 3 to 7 pm at Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - 7110 Sollers Point Road.



Son of the late Bill and Rose (Petty) Cumberland, Jim is survived by his loving wife, Norma (Robinson); his four children, Anna (Tim) Gibson, Susan (Paul) Potyraj, James (Sandy) Sieling, Jr, and James Daniel (Shari) Sieling. He was an amazing Grandad to Christy (Mike) Schlotthober, Keri (Marlin) Wiland, Kimberly (Neil) Hall, Jennifer (Rob) Leister, Paul Potyraj II, Matthew (Emily) Potyraj, Gregory (Lacey) Sieling, Bryan (Juliette) Sieling, Lauren Sieling, DJ Sieling, Zachary Sieling, Cameron (Crystal) Sieling, Megan Lowe, Dakota Lowe, and Kyle Lowe, as well as 14 great grandchildren - Justin "Kane", Emma, Bella, Ethan, Abby, Jacob, Kayleigh, Mikayla, Briley, Jax, Blakelynn, Mary Grace, Carter and Victor. Brother to Charles "Tom" (Heide) Sieling, Frank (Heidi) Sieling, Shirley (Mark Phoebus) Chavis, Robert (Linda) Cumberland, Mary Kay Cumberland, David Cumberland, Bernie Cumberland, Marilyn (Rob) Holmes, and the late Rosemary (Bob) Adams and Billy Cumberland. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jim loved his large family and enjoyed spending time with them. He always said "the more the merrier".



Jim served his Country in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1963 as a Aviation Ordinance First Class Petty Officer. He commissioned the USS Constellation and the USS Saratoga.



After the Navy, Jim went to work for the MTA as a bus driver. In 1977, he was elected as President of the Amalgamated Transit Union. He retired from the MTA in 1999 as a supervisor.



Jim also enjoyed bartending and was a pretty good caterer, but his passion was working with the Bainbridge Naval Training Center Historical Society Museum where he served on the board and spent many hours volunteering.



Jim began his Military Service at the Naval Training Center in Bainbridge and it meant a great deal to him to help preserve the history and experiences of all the brave men and women who served abroad and the collection and preservation of memorabilia.



Because of his passion for this organization, the family would like to request that instead of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jim's memory to the Bainbridge Naval Training Center Historical Association, Inc. P.O. Box 65, Port Deposit, Maryland 21904 or go to: www.USNTCBAINBRIDGEMUSEUM.ORG and click on the SUPPORT US tab. If you find yourself in the area, stop in! It's a very unique and interesting place!



Jim will always be remembered for his huge heart, quick smile and booming laugh. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary