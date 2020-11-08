age 83, died peacefully in his home in Port Charlotte, FL with his wife and family beside him on October 27, 2020. Jim was born on June 23, 1937 in Maryland. Jim retired and moved to Florida after being a President/Owner of Spear Window Glass Company for 35 years, he was responsible for the glass installation and finishing of the many buildings and structures in the Baltimore Washington Metropolitan area. Some of the projects included the B&O Railroad, Port Discovery, Aberdeen Proving Grounds, amongst others. Jim was happily married to Carolyn Hilton who was his partner in life for 42 years at the time of his death.



Jim is survived by his wife, 5 children of his own, 3 children through marriage, 13 grandchildren and numerous others.



Besides spending time with his family and friends he also enjoyed the company of his cat Buddy. He was always there for his children. In his early years Jim was an avid golfer, proud member of the Lions Club, and enjoyed traveling to different countries with his wife.



In the Spring there will be a Celebration of Life gathering for him, family and friends will be invited to attend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store