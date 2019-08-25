|
|
James Hoke Bowers, Jr., 91, of Frederick, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was the husband of Rebecca Elkins Bowers. Survivors include his sons, Matthew G. Bowers of Baltimore, Andrew S. Bowers and wife Vicki of Eldersburg, and Stephen C. Bowers and wife Kristin of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd St., Frederick. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the , , or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019