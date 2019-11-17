|
|
On October 4, 2019 James (Jim) Hosea Williams passed from this life. Born April 9, 1936 in Shreveport, LA, Jim grew up in New Orleans. Beginning his career as an English teacher, he moved on to become an organizer for the National Teachers Association (NEA) where he worked to desegregate the union in the south, meeting with Martin Luther King and participating in the march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Upon his retirement from NEA, Jim led several nonprofit organizations including Moveable Feasts and GEDCO Senior Network. A memorial service for Jim will be held on Saturday December 7 at 11:00 at Brown Memorial Park Avenue Presbyterian Church in Bolton Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brown Memorial in Jim's name.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2019