James Howard "Jim" Leith, age 92, of Woodstock, Maryland, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully at his home on May 25, 2019 surrounded by family members. Jim was survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Cecelia, as well as daughters, Linda (Sam) and Laurie (Brooks); sons Russ (Anne), Bill (Barbara), and Larry (Tidawan); 14 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Hunton; sister Peggy; and two children, Don and Lesley. Jim was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked both in the public and private sectors until the age of 91. A celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to June 2, 2019