1/
James Ignatius KEENAN Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 22, 2020, James Ignatius Keenan, Jr., beloved husband of Catherine M. Keenan (nee Nolan), devoted father of James I. Keenan, III (Audrey), Mary F. Keenan and Siobhan R. Keenan, loving grandfather of Kaileena Keenan, supportive uncle to his extended family. Predeceased by his twin brother William and his sisters Frances Fell and Annamae Russell.

Service and Interment private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loyola Blakefield High School, 500 Chestnut Avenue, Towson, MD 21204. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Alba Romano
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved