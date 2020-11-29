On November 22, 2020, James Ignatius Keenan, Jr., beloved husband of Catherine M. Keenan (nee Nolan), devoted father of James I. Keenan, III (Audrey), Mary F. Keenan and Siobhan R. Keenan, loving grandfather of Kaileena Keenan, supportive uncle to his extended family. Predeceased by his twin brother William and his sisters Frances Fell and Annamae Russell.



Service and Interment private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loyola Blakefield High School, 500 Chestnut Avenue, Towson, MD 21204. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



