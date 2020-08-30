James J. Dembeck, 95, a resident of Charlestown in Catonsville, passed away on May 15, 2020. He was born on January 1, 1925. Jim was the loving spouse of Pat for 72 years. He was the devoted father of Geralynn (John) Smyth, Mary Beth (Gary) Shaffer, Mark (Amy) Dembeck, Judi (Michael) Imlay, and Greg (Susan) Dembeck.



In addition to his wife and children, Jim is survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the University of Baltimore, School of Law.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store