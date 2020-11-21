On November 19, 2020, James Joseph McGinty Jr., beloved husband of Peggy McGinty (nee Maguire), passed away. A longtime resident of Dundalk, Maryland. He was 84 years old and retired from the State of Maryland Board of Public Works. He is survived by brother and sister-in-law Audrey and Michael Maguire, as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Services will be private. Donations in James' memory may be made to Loyola Blakefield, 500 Chestnut Ave., Towson, MD 21204



