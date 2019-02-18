On February 2, 2019, James J. Miller, 93, passed away after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. Jim was born in New York City. He served in the Navy during World War II. After graduating from University of Pennsylvania, he received his MBA from Columbia University in New York. He worked for Texaco-Chevron, Drexel Burnham Lambert as a stock broker, was a partner in Central Park Restaurant.In 1987 he moved to Baltimore, Maryland and is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary Claire Miller (Nee Sullivan) of Baltimore, Maryland; dear brother of the late John Miller of Hobe Sound, Florida; brother in law of Paul Sullivan, Suzanne McHugh, Linda Brennan, Patricia Sullivan and the late William (Bill) Sullivan; also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and friends.A celebration of life took place at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, 5200 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21210 on Friday February 15, 2019 at 10:00 am. Inurnment: Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in his memory to Johns Hopkins Medicine–Cicarrone Center, Johns Hopkins Heart and Vascular Institute, Development Office, 600 Wolfe Street, 536 Baylock, Baltimore, Maryland 21287. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary