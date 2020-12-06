1/1
James J. White

On December 03, 2020, James J. White passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth E. White, devoted father of Deborah Kulczynski and her husband Milton, and Beverly A. Vedral and her husband Charles; loving grandfather of Kimberly Skolchenko and her husband Bob, and Christopher Vedral.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, December 07, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, at 10:00am, at the Saint Joseph Church Fullerton, 8420 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236. Interment services will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Those desiring may send flowers, or memorial donations may be made in James's name to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
