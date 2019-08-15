|
|
On August 10, 2019, James Lee Jew, of Fulton, Maryland, beloved husband of Janet Jew, cherished father of Jeffrey Jew and his wife Karen and Jason Jew, loving grandfather of Nicolas and Anja Jew and dear brother of Wallace Jew and his wife May, Dennis Jew and his wife June and Fulton Jew and his wife Kathy. Mr. Jew is predeceased by his parents Yuet and Jeung Jew and brother Jay Jew.
The family will receive friends on Saturday August 17, 2019 from 10-11 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 11795 Rt. 216, Fulton, MD 20759. Funeral services will begin at 11 am. Interment will take place on Monday August 19, 2019 at 11 am at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain, MA. Those who desire may direct donations in Mr. Jew's name to the National Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, Fl. 33131. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 15, 2019