Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
James John Stankovic


1942 - 2019
James John Stankovic Notice
On August 7, 2019; JAMES JOHN STANKOVIC; beloved husband of Kathy "Kate" Stankovic; loving father of Phil and Sharon Stankovic, and Lisa Drouillard (Donald); cherished grandfather of Cali, Cobi (Selena), and Alivia; dear brother of Joanne Stankovic; and mother to his children, Jackie MacKenzie.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14 from 3-7PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment is private. For those desiring, donations may be made in his memory to Serving Maryland and Delaware, Heaver Plaza, 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
