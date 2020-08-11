James Jones

On August 9, 2020, James Swam Jones, 76, of Bel Air, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband for 55 years to Dorothy Y. Jones; devoted father of Kenneth Jones & his wife Wynette, William Jones & his wife Laura and Steven Jones & his wife Brenda; cherished grandfather of Taylor, Bailey, Gregory, Natalie, Zoe and Kayla Jones, Zachary and Alaina Rives, and Natalie Gardini; dear brother of Mary Jackson, Ruth Hyson and Rhoda Green. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph & Rhoda Jones and his sister, Annabelle Spencer.
Jim graduated from University of MD in 1966 with a degree in Engineering. In 1980, he graduated from Loyal College with a master's in business administration. After 34 years, he retired from Bethlehem Steel as a Senior Electrical Engineer in 2000. Jim was also a former member of The Baltimore Mandolin Orchestra and longtime member of Fallston United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and cruising.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Jim's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Fallston United Methodist Church- 1509 Fallston Rd., Fallston, MD 21047. A video of the Service may be viewed after 1:00 P.M. on the church website: www.fallstonumc.org
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim's name may be made to BoStrong Foundation Inc- www.bostrongfoundation.org
. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
