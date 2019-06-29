|
McPhillips, James Joseph, on June 27, 2019, loving husband of 56 years to Diane (Madsen) McPhillips; father of Tyrone McPhillips (Heidi), Andrea Everton (Mitch), Timothy McPhillips (Kim) and Kimberly Schmidt (Tim); brother of Theresa Ungania; father-in-law of Anne McPhillips; 11 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. John Roman Catholic Church 43 Monroe St., Westminster, MD. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1st from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, St. John Roman Catholic Church of Westminster or the , Greater MD Chapter. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 29, 2019