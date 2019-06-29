Home

Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Roman Catholic Church
43 Monroe St
Westminster, MD
James Joseph McPhillips


1933 - 2019
James Joseph McPhillips Notice
McPhillips, James Joseph, on June 27, 2019, loving husband of 56 years to Diane (Madsen) McPhillips; father of Tyrone McPhillips (Heidi), Andrea Everton (Mitch), Timothy McPhillips (Kim) and Kimberly Schmidt (Tim); brother of Theresa Ungania; father-in-law of Anne McPhillips; 11 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. John Roman Catholic Church 43 Monroe St., Westminster, MD. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1st from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, St. John Roman Catholic Church of Westminster or the , Greater MD Chapter. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 29, 2019
