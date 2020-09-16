On September 13, 2020, James Joseph Pottie peacefully passed away. He was the beloved brother of Pauline Tebo and also survived by loving family members, Phyllis Riel, Sue Hutchins and Michelle Tebo as well as his many close church and work friends.



Jim, of gentle spirit, worked for APG for 28 years and managed the Wildlife Management Program. He was a longtime, devoted member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church and was an avid photographer as well as a scuba diver.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church on Friday at 10:30 a.m. with inurnment at the church cemetery.



