James Joseph Zaccari
James Joseph Zaccari, age 99, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 in Michigan. He is the beloved husband of 66 years to the late Dora Zaccari; cherished father of Mary and her husband William; dear grandfather of Gina, Stephen and Eric and his wife Paige; great uncle of David and Henry and his wife Maureen; brother of Samuel. A visitation will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4414 Wilkens Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229 on Thursday Oct 8 from 10-11 with a mass starting at 11. Burial will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in James' memory to Disabled American Veterans PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
OCT
8
Service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Lansing Chapel
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
