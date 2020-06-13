On June 9, 2020; James L. Dunbar; beloved husband of the late Gwenyth H. Dunbar (nee Hall); devoted father of Kevin R. Dunbar (Martha), Kathryn D. Ramsdell (Harvey) and the late James L. Dunbar, Jr.; dear grandfather of Allison, David, Kate, Bobby, Maggie and Michael; great grandfather of Lucy, Potter, Cora, Mae, Lindley Gwenyth, Layne and Kevin.
Service and Entombment private. If desired contributions may be made to Towson University Foundation, Gwenyth Dunbar Scholarship Fund; 8000 York Rd., Towson, Md. 21252
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 13, 2020.