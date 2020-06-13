James L. Dunbar
On June 9, 2020; James L. Dunbar; beloved husband of the late Gwenyth H. Dunbar (nee Hall); devoted father of Kevin R. Dunbar (Martha), Kathryn D. Ramsdell (Harvey) and the late James L. Dunbar, Jr.; dear grandfather of Allison, David, Kate, Bobby, Maggie and Michael; great grandfather of Lucy, Potter, Cora, Mae, Lindley Gwenyth, Layne and Kevin.

Service and Entombment private. If desired contributions may be made to Towson University Foundation, Gwenyth Dunbar Scholarship Fund; 8000 York Rd., Towson, Md. 21252

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
I worked for Mr. D until 2019. I had the privilege of calling him my friend. I loved him dearly. Over my 17 years working for Dunbar Armored, he was one of the reasons I loved coming to work. He would come to my cube and chat with me daily. I enjoyed our talks about work, family and how many times Chris Davis had struck out. He had a great sense of humor and we had many many laughs over the years. He was a very lively man who cared deeply for his employees and friends. He will be missed dearly and I am proud to have known him as well as I did. His faith was deep and I know he is at peace and happy to be with his wife and other loved ones he joins. Rest easy Mr. D - you will be missed.
Joyce Lightner
June 12, 2020
I was privileged to work for Mr. D for 27 years. He was a true gentleman who lived a life of Honor and integrity. Everything that I learned from has made a much better person. Thank you Mr. Dunbar for allowing me to be part of the Dunbar family. My heart is saddened with your passing, but joyful knowing you are now with your family in heaven, rest peacefully.
Vernon Johnson
Friend
June 12, 2020
Even years after I left Dunbar Armored, Inc. I would see Mr. Dunbar at the local Panera Bread some mornings. Though he was always conversing with someone who knew him, he always made it a point to ensure he said 'Good Morning' to me. Fine gentleman now reunited with other family already in heaven!
Tom Grem
Friend
June 12, 2020
So far everyone expressed exactly what Mr. D was for me and my time with him. In fact I am amazed of just how he found the time and energy to make so many great and personal relationships.

Several months back I was fortunate to last meet him at a dinner and he looked great. Of course he expressed the usual warmth and character that always made you feel....just that special.

I know he is yelling at the top of his lungs in the Rodeo of the clouds as he continues his overwatch. What an amazing man....

Love always Mr. D,
Philip Schiotis
Employee
Philip JJ Schiotis
Coworker
June 12, 2020
I was deeply saddened to hear the news. Mr. Dunbar was such a special man. Caring, kind, warm and generous. He was loved and respected by all who knew and worked for him. He left a heritage of achievements that will be long remembered. Russ and I were privileged to move to Baltimore and become part of the Dunbar Armored family. My hope is that he and Russ are in heaven remembering all the good times. He will be deeply missed and in our hearts always.
Marcy Daniels
Friend
June 11, 2020
Rest in Peace.
John Ryan
June 11, 2020
I worked for Mr Dunbar for 20 years. He was a very family oriented man, very knowledgeable and very caring. He treated me like family and made me the person I am today with work ethic, listening to others opinions. I was taught to be fair but firm and never worry about what you say as long as your honest. I saw how he cared about every employee within the company. He lived the rodeo and one time bought them insurance because they didn't have any. He was very grateful to Baltimore and the state of Maryland for letting him have his business there and put alot back into the community. You would never know the man owned a business by the vehicle he drove or the house he lived in. A stand up guy whom I will truly miss and this world will miss. I'm sure he is building an armored car company in heaven right now. Rest in peace Mr D. God bless you !!!
Eric Brown
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Mr Dunbar was like family. He was so kind and humble. Always took time to talk to me about family and life outside work. I worked for Mr. Dunbar and his family for 23 years and honestly they were the Best years. I woke up everyday looking forward to work and thats how everyone felt working for Mr. D. What I have today and have become is thanks to Mr. Dunbar, his hard work and kindness. I will miss him so much. He truly was one of the greatest human beings I ever met.

May he Rest In Peace.

Art Sarkissian
Art sarkissian
Coworker
June 11, 2020
June 11, 2020
Mr. Dunbar was a second father to me. I started working for Federal Armored Express while still in college. I found a home there and Mr. Dunbar welcomed me to become a part of his family, as he did so many of my closest friends. Not only did he teach me everything I knew about the armored car industry, he taught me lessons about life I still use to guide me to this day. We lost a great man and I lost a true friend and mentor. May God bless him.
O.D. Phillips
Friend
June 11, 2020
Mr. Dunbar was a wonderful man! I will never forget his kindness and his desire for all of his employees to be successful. I feel honored to have been a part of the Dunbar Armored story. RIP Mr. D - you will be dearly missed and will forever be in the hearts of so many.
M Kenney
Coworker
