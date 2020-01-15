Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
James L. Kane
On Friday, December 27, 2019 James Leo Kane, age 100 of Towson. Beloved husband of the late Sybil D. Kane and the late Marie Kane; devoted father of Catherine C. Capella, Donna L. Myers and the late Leslie T. Ross; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 beginning at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember James with memorial contributions to Gilchrist Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
