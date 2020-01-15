|
On Friday, December 27, 2019 James Leo Kane, age 100 of Towson. Beloved husband of the late Sybil D. Kane and the late Marie Kane; devoted father of Catherine C. Capella, Donna L. Myers and the late Leslie T. Ross; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 beginning at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember James with memorial contributions to Gilchrist Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020