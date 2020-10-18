1/1
James L. Marsh
James Louis Marsh went home to be with his Savior on October 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine Marsh (nee Wanzie); Loving father of Jordan Freeman and Stephen Keeney; Cherished grandfather AKA "Mop" of Charlotte and Hayden; James was predeceased by his parents, Louis A. and Mary C. Marsh (nee Erskine). Friends are invited to celebrate Jim's life at a gathering to be held on October 21, 2020 at 1pm with a memorial service at 2pm at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228.

