Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Meeting House
5885 Robert Oliver Place
Columbia, MD
Columbia, MD
James Landsman Notice
In loving memory of James Harvey Landsman Jr, age 72, who passed on January 19, 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Leslie, children Jennifer (Derek) and Lori (deceased), granddaughters Julia, Katie, and Alyssa, siblings Eleanor and Gordy (Phyllis), in-laws Merry, Richard and Elaine, as well as multiple cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 23, from 1-3 pm at The Meeting House, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia, MD 21045. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ronald McDonald House of Maryland, 1 Aisquith St., Baltimore MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 23, 2020
