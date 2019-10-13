|
|
On October 2, 2019; Master Sergeant James Ellwood Lane, transitioned into rest. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria Joan Velez Griffiths Lane who transitioned on September 5, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving children: Alison Velez Lane, Edwin James Lane and Rhonda Denise Lane, beloved granddaughter Arielle Imani Moody, beloved grandson Ellwood James Lane and beloved brother Herman Johnson.
On Thursday, friends may visit VAUGHN C. GREENE FUNERAL SERVICES (West), 5151 Baltimore Nat'l Pike from 4 to 8 P.M. On Friday, Mr. Lane will lie instate at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1300 Druid Hill Ave (21217), where the family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:00 A.M. with services to follow. Any additional Inquiries to (410) 233-2400.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019