Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
5151 Baltimore National Pike
Baltimore, MD 21229
410-233-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
5151 Baltimore National Pike
Baltimore, MD 21229
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
1300 Druid Hill Ave
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
1300 Druid Hill Ave
James Lane
James Lane

James Lane Notice
On October 2, 2019; Master Sergeant James Ellwood Lane, transitioned into rest. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria Joan Velez Griffiths Lane who transitioned on September 5, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving children: Alison Velez Lane, Edwin James Lane and Rhonda Denise Lane, beloved granddaughter Arielle Imani Moody, beloved grandson Ellwood James Lane and beloved brother Herman Johnson.

On Thursday, friends may visit VAUGHN C. GREENE FUNERAL SERVICES (West), 5151 Baltimore Nat'l Pike from 4 to 8 P.M. On Friday, Mr. Lane will lie instate at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1300 Druid Hill Ave (21217), where the family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:00 A.M. with services to follow. Any additional Inquiries to (410) 233-2400.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
