James Crosby Lawlor born on January 22, 1944 passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. Known to colleagues as "Jim" and to family and friends as "Sheamus" he had a passion for knowledge and learning. He graduated from Towson State College and earned a master's degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Ph.D. from the University Maryland. Following graduate studies, he joined the faculty at Towson University where he served as Professor and Department Chair. He was the consummate professor always following current topics and researching pertinent facts to enrich teaching experiences or just to pursue curiosity. In addition to campus teaching, he provided professional resource to educators in the Philippines and taught graduate studies in Shanghai, China.Following retirement, he relocated to Bethany Beach, Delaware and Sanibel, Florida.Sheamus was a loving and caring partner to Barbara Ellis and loved the life they shared in Bethany Beach and Sanibel. He was a history buff and a prolific reader who always had several novels at hand. Travel with friends and shelling, sailing, snorkeling and scuba were vacation favorites.He is survived by his son Sean Lawlor, daughter-in-law Cameo, grandsons Michael and Benjamin, sister Mary Chervenak, brother-in law Bill, brother Michael Lawlor, sister-in-law Christine, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son Capt. Michael Lawlor, parents Jack and Bridget Lawlor, and sisters Colleen and Kathleen Lawlor.A family service in his home town of Baltimore, Maryland is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Towson University Foundation James C. Lawlor Scholarship Fund at Towson University 8000 York Road Towson, Maryland 21252 or by visiting www.towson.edu/giving.Memories may be shared at https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/james-lawlor/ Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary