James Leo Diffenbaugh Sr.
On December 4, 2020 James L. Diffenbaugh, Sr. beloved husband of the late Hilda Jean Diffenbaugh (nee Shupp); devoted father of James L. Diffenbaugh, Jr. and his wife Paula, Michael J. Diffenbaugh and his wife Brenda, Patricia J. Kankosky and her husband Joseph; dear brother of Robert Diffenbaugh, Sr. and his late wife Shirley, Harry Diffenbaugh and his wife Kathy and the late Laverne Diffenbaugh, Vincent J. (Boysie) Diffenbaugh, Mary Dolores (Sissy) Naresky, and Arthur J. (Otts) Diffenbaugh; brother-in-law of Jean Anne Diffenbaugh; loving grandfather of Julie Poleski, Jena Marie Czyzewski and her husband David, Brandon Kankosky and Melissa, Travis Diffenbaugh and Briana, Jerrad Diffenbaugh and Anita, Tyler Diffenbaugh and his wife Sammi, Dylan Kankosky and Gillian, Kyleigh Diffenbaugh; cherished great grandfather of Taylor, Jade, McKenzie, Major, Autumn, Annaleia; Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 am at St. Francis de Sales (Abingdon). Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in James's name to St. Frances De Sale Catholic Church in Abingdon.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
DEC
7
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
DEC
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales (Abingdon)
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
4106385360
