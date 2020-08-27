Dr. James (Jim) Leslie, beloved husband of Sibyl Louisa Bane Leslie (Louisa), died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Lutheran Village at Millers Grant in Ellicott City, Maryland.
Jim was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland to David and Christina Leslie, now deceased. He is survived by his beloved wife, Louisa Leslie. He was a devoted father and cherished his family dearly. He is survived by his daughter, Ethel Leslie, his son, David Leslie and daughter-in-law Jennifer Leslie, his daughter Thyra Leslie and son-in-law Durward McDonell, as well as his grandchildren, Sibyl and Malcolm. He is survived by his sister, Isabella Leslie Spence, and was predeceased by his sister, Christina Leslie Sanderson.
Jim received his Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry from Queen's University of Belfast, Northern Ireland. It was while working as a post-doctoral fellow at Oklahoma State University that he met Sibyl Louisa Bane whom he married in 1964.
Jim was known for his dry sense of humor, generosity, compassion, and his passion for teaching. He was highly respected as a Professor at the University of Maryland Baltimore, School of Pharmacy for 33 years and was director of the Pharmacokinetics/Biopharmaceutics Lab. He used his expertise in biochemistry to provide consulting services to a number pharmaceutical companies. He was a 60 year member of the American Chemical Society, served as editor of The Chesapeake Chemist in 1968, and served Chairman of the Maryland chapter in 1978. He retired from the University of Maryland in 1996.
Jim was an active long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Howard County and served the church in many capacities including Financial Secretary, Elder, and Assistant Clerk of Session. He was an officer in the Mason Dixon Square Dance Federation and was co-chair of a Star Spangled Banner Festival. Jim volunteered to do tax preparation as part AARP's Tax Program. As a naturalized US citizen, Jim took pride in serving as an election judge in Howard County.
After Jim's retirement, Jim and Louisa, traveled extensively venturing to faraway places such as China and Antarctica.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to Baltimore Station (https://baltimorestation.org/
) or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (http://www.themmrf.org
).