James Louis Federanich of Severn, Maryland passed away on Saturday November 30, 2019. Jim, as he was known to all, was born on September 6, 1942 in Palmerton, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Metro and Victoria Federanich.
Jim graduated from Palmerton High School in 1960. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served until 1964. After leaving the armed services, Jim began a long and distinguished career in the federal government in Fort Meade Maryland, retiring after 42 years. Jim was a Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles fan and an avid Penn State fan.
In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by his brother John and Richard Federanich.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Joann F. Federanich; two children Christopher Federanich and Amy Federanich; three siblings Barbara Brennan, Marianne Smelas and Joseph Federanich; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton, MD 21113 where a memorial service will begin at 11:00am. Interment services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the 1850 York Road Suite D Timonium, MD 21093 or the Autism Society of Berks County P.O. Box 6683 Wyomissing, PA 19610.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 7, 2019