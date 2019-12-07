Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD 21113
410-672-2200
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD 21113
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD 21113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Federanich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Louis Federanich


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Louis Federanich Notice
James Louis Federanich of Severn, Maryland passed away on Saturday November 30, 2019. Jim, as he was known to all, was born on September 6, 1942 in Palmerton, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Metro and Victoria Federanich.

Jim graduated from Palmerton High School in 1960. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served until 1964. After leaving the armed services, Jim began a long and distinguished career in the federal government in Fort Meade Maryland, retiring after 42 years. Jim was a Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles fan and an avid Penn State fan.

In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by his brother John and Richard Federanich.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Joann F. Federanich; two children Christopher Federanich and Amy Federanich; three siblings Barbara Brennan, Marianne Smelas and Joseph Federanich; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton, MD 21113 where a memorial service will begin at 11:00am. Interment services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the 1850 York Road Suite D Timonium, MD 21093 or the Autism Society of Berks County P.O. Box 6683 Wyomissing, PA 19610.

Online condolences may be made by visiting DonaldsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -