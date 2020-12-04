James Louis Patrick Sr., age 75, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on November 18, 2020 at GBMC Healthcare in Towson, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of William Patrick and Frances (Forte) Patrick Carpenter. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. James loved baseball. He was a Churchville Rec supporter and started the over 40 baseball leagues in the 1990s. He coached girls' softball in Rosedale in the 1980s and was an avid Orioles fan and participated in their fantasy camps for years at first base and with JSB baseball in a fall baseball league in Florida. He loved to travel, was a huge family man, loved golden retrievers, steamed crabs, and his daily Heineken Beer and Brandy.
James is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Patrick; daughter, Tina Lynn Ullman; son, James Louis Patrick, Jr.; granddaughters, Kara Tennyson and Gillian Boone and great grandson, Joseph Boone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Nicholas Patrick and step-father, James Gordon Carpenter.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Celebration of Life Center in Jarrettsville, Maryland on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 4-5 pm followed by a memorial service at 5 pm.
Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue 7th Floor, New York, NY, 10001 or Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD, 21093.
