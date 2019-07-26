|
James "Les" Lowry, 70, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Rae Lynn Lowry, his wife of 44 years.
Born on September 29, 1948, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late James H. and Marie Dora Hitchens Lowry of Catonsville.
He had a distinguished career in the steel industry, working as a structural detailer and a draftsman. After his retirement, he worked in the Glade Valley Golf Course Pro Shop.
Les was an avid golfer; enjoyed boating, crabbing, camping and loved being on the water both the bay and the ocean. He also loved baseball and was a huge Orioles and Ravens fan.
Les was known for, when asked, How you doing? he always said "Living the Dream!". Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Amber Blackburn of Mt. Airy; two grandchildren: Aiden Blackburn and Shilo Lowry-Nagel; also two children from his first marriage: Donald Lowry and Jody Pusinsky; as well as three grandsons; a special aunt, Peggy Bensley and other nephews as well as his favorite dog, Judith. He was preceded in death by a sister Marie Crouse. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Monday, July 29, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, where a celebration of James' life journey will take place at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 30, with the Rev. Tim May officiating. Interment will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 26, 2019