Peacefully on August 31, 2019, James M. Courtney, Jr., of Monkton; loving husband of the late Jane W. Courtney; devoted father of Jane C. Fialcowitz (Paul), Deborah C. Janik, Patricia C. Gilbert (Leonard), Annmarie C. Davis (Michael), Susan C. Muniz (Thomas), Helenmary C. Snyder (Gary), Kathleen C. Millet, James M., III, (Karen), Brendan A.J. Courtney and Elizabeth C. Bon; dear brother Thomas W. and Kevin E. Courtney. Also lovingly survived by 27 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, his adoring companion, Jean Walter and preceded in death by Peter T. Janik, Jr.
The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC. 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, 2-4 & 7-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John the Evangelist Church, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082 on Wednesday, September 4 at 10am. Interment Private. Contributions can be made in Jim's name to the Circle of Hope Theraputic Riding, Inc., 22500 W. Harris Road, Barnesville, MD 20838. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 2, 2019