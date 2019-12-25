|
James M. Decker, age 90, of Bel Air, MD passed away on December 21, 2019. Born in Catonsville, MD, he was the son of Henry and Helen (nee McCubbin) Decker. Mr. Decker was married to the late Patricia Wright Decker for 60 years. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Jim often shared stories of his time in the military and Merchant Marines. Mr. Decker had a strong desire to serve his community through his affiliation with The Homestead Village Association, The Town of Bel Air and St Margaret's Church. He enjoyed his time serving as a Bel Air Town Commissioner and Mayor. Jim also served for many years on the Town of Bel Air's Zoning Appeals Board and Planning Commission. Jim was the former owner of Decker's Wines & Spirits along with his son Mark.
Jim is survived by his son, Mark and wife Donna, daughter, Sharon Decker Dircks and husband George; five grandchildren, M. Stephen Decker, Jr., and wife Ashley, Natalie Decker and Fiancé Michael Hinder, Paul Dircks and wife Kalli, Grant and Brooke Dircks; great-grandchildren Maria and Sophia Dircks, Easton and Avery Decker. Jim is also survived by his two sisters, Judith Schuck and Juanita Etzler and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 9:00 AM - 10:00 am at St. Margaret's Catholic Church. Services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Bel Air, Maryland at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Contributions may be made in Jim's name to the Town of Bel Air for a future project in his memory.
