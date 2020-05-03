On Thursday, April 30, 2020 James M. Dippold, of Baltimore, age 77 passed away peacefully at Augsburg Lutheran Home. Beloved son of Mary M. Dippold and the late Martin W. Dippold; dear brother of Elizabeth Leadley and her husband Richard. John Dippold and his wife Julia, and Michael Dippold and his wife Vicki; loving uncle of Jennifer Glover, Christine Tschohl, Samuel Dippold, Steven Singer, Lindsay Bonner and Carolyn Dewey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please remember James with memorial contributions to Epilepsy Foundation Maryland. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.