On Thursday, April 30, 2020 James M. Dippold, of Baltimore, age 77 passed away peacefully at Augsburg Lutheran Home. Beloved son of Mary M. Dippold and the late Martin W. Dippold; dear brother of Elizabeth Leadley and her husband Richard. John Dippold and his wife Julia, and Michael Dippold and his wife Vicki; loving uncle of Jennifer Glover, Christine Tschohl, Samuel Dippold, Steven Singer, Lindsay Bonner and Carolyn Dewey.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please remember James with memorial contributions to Epilepsy Foundation Maryland.