Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
6:30 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
James M. Johnstone Notice
On January 14, 2020 James M. Johnstone beloved husband of Julie B. Johnstone (nee Ballard), devoted father of Christopher M. Johnstone and Deborah M. Knott, brother of Robert Johnstone, William Johnstone, Donna Bearden, Barbara Johnstone, Richard Johnstone and Marjorie Jacobsen, son-in-law of Eleanor E. Ballard and the late M. E. "Ed" Ballard, survived by his former wife Virginia Johnstone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Gathering at Kaczorowski Funeral Home P.A. 1201 Dundalk Ave. on Saturday January 25th 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Funeral Service at 6:30 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions to Baltimore International Seafarers' Center 1430 Wallace Street, Baltimore, Md. 21230.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
