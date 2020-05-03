James (Jim) M. Underwood (Ret. U.S. Army Sergeant First Class) passed peacefully at home in Severna Park, MD on the morning of April 23, 2020 at the age 90. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Maxine (nee Giarth) Underwood; his loving daughters, Debra (Deb) Yoder and Julia Souders, and son-in-law Anthony (Tony) Souders; his grandchildren Kristina Pevear (Chris), and Eric and Spencer Souders; and his great grandchildren Cayden Souders and Miranda, Gavin, and Christian Pevear. Services will be held with full military honors to take place in Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, Inc. (BARCS) in his name. Funeral Arrangements by the MacNABB Funeral Home, P.A.



