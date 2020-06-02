James Marks
James Marks, 100, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on May 31, 2020. He is survived by his loving son, Dr. Harold S. (Barbara) Marks; granddaughters, Katherine (David) Hatwell and Erica (Constantine) Ptohos; and grandsons, Eli Hatwell, and Maxwell and Bowie Ptohos. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kay; siblings, Sydney, Martin, Harold, Samuel and Jean; and parents, Ida and Israel Marks.

James was a World War II veteran of campaigns in the Ardennes, the Rhineland, and Central Europe, and was the recipient of three Bronze Stars. He later went on to work at what is now known as Lockheed Martin Corporation, in drafting and engineering. In the 1970's he started his own business, Tech Industrial Associates, which became a successful metals and plastics fabrication company. James will be remembered by those who knew and loved him as one who lived a happy, caring, and generous life. Most importantly, he will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who made a significant contribution to all of those who he loved.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024 or the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
