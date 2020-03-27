Home

More Obituaries for James Meister
James Meister


1955 - 2020
James Meister Notice
James Harry Meister, age 64 years of Whiteford, MD died at his home on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was the husband of Angela Kathleen (Sperrazza) Meister. They observed their 43rd wedding anniversary on May 1, 2019.

Jim was born in Hudson, MI on September 23, 1955 a son of the late Harold Gustav and Evelyn (Badenhop) Meister. He was born into a farming family and was equally comfortable on a tractor or behind a desk. He served in the U.S. Army and was discharged in 1976. Jim was a graduate of the current Towson University and for over thirty years was a successful businessman who owned and operated James Business Consulting in Whiteford, MD. He loved his wife, a good gathering of family and friends and Rock and Roll. His church membership was with Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Whiteford, MD.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: One daughter, April Sue Platt; Two sisters, Kathy Meister and Jane Whisler and her husband, Joseph; One brother, John Meister and his wife, Jacquie. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Meister.

Due to the current situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Legion, Slate Ridge Post #182, 2217 Whiteford Rd., Whiteford, MD 21160

For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2020
