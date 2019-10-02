|
|
On September 30, 2019, James Andrew Neary, beloved son of the late James Francis Neary and Mary Anastasia Neary (nee Burns). James is survived by many loving relatives and friends.
Friends may call at the Oak Crest Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd. on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, New York 10163. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019