Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
8800 Walther Blvd.
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
8800 Walther Blvd.
James Neary Notice
On September 30, 2019, James Andrew Neary, beloved son of the late James Francis Neary and Mary Anastasia Neary (nee Burns). James is survived by many loving relatives and friends.

Friends may call at the Oak Crest Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd. on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, New York 10163. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
