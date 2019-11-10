|
On November 8, 2019, James Nicholas Hock, Sr., beloved husband of Barbara (nee Calvert); devoted father of Karen Springston, James N. Hock Jr. (Joanne), Kathy Willis (John), Bonnie Wohlfort (Philip), Diane Hock (Russell Shea), Barbara Solomon (Daniel) and Therese Workmeister (James); loving grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 11. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Catherine Hock, three brothers and four sisters. A long-time parishioner of St. Clare's Catholic Church in Essex, MD and St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Hickory, MD, Mr. Hock was a member of the Holy Name Society. For more than 40 years, he worked at The Bethlehem Steel Company. The family will receive friends at the McComas Family Funeral Home in Bel Air on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Clare's Catholic Church, Essex, MD on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding/Poppy's Paddock, (ctrchanginglives.org), Scott Willis Legacy Foundation/Poppy's Place (scottslegacy.com/poppys-place) and St. Clare's Outreach (www.saintclare.moonfruit.com).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019