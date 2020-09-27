James Nichols

On September 24, 2020 James Maury Nichols passed away. He was the beloved husband of 73 years of the late Irma L. Nichols (nee Hentzschel); devoted father of Maureen Lee Nichols Stonich and her husband Robert; cherished grandfather of Kathryn Lee Stonich; loving step-grandfather of Zachary Stonich; dear brother of Catherine "Kitty" Nichols Frye, and the late Ursule Nichols.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 3-5 and 7-9 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 11AM. Interment will follow at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in James's name to your favorite charity
. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
