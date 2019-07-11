|
|
On July 10, 2019, James P. Santmyer, 59, of Bel Air, MD and a United States Navy Veteran has passed away. He was the loving son of Jessie & the Carl Santmyer; cherished father of Michael & David Santmyer; dear brother of Thomas Santmyer, Charles Santmyer & his wife Lillian, Mary Flores & her husband Tim Gilmore, Frances Daniels & the late Ann Bernadette; treasured uncle of Kelsey Santmyer and Joseph & Anthony Flores. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate James' life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10AM-12PM where a funeral service will begin at 12PM. Interment Garrison Forest Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019