Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Santmyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. Santmyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James P. Santmyer Notice
On July 10, 2019, James P. Santmyer, 59, of Bel Air, MD and a United States Navy Veteran has passed away. He was the loving son of Jessie & the Carl Santmyer; cherished father of Michael & David Santmyer; dear brother of Thomas Santmyer, Charles Santmyer & his wife Lillian, Mary Flores & her husband Tim Gilmore, Frances Daniels & the late Ann Bernadette; treasured uncle of Kelsey Santmyer and Joseph & Anthony Flores. Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate James' life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10AM-12PM where a funeral service will begin at 12PM. Interment Garrison Forest Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.