James P. Tristani


1948 - 2020
James P. Tristani Notice
James P. Tristani, age 71, of Bel Air, MD passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD on August 1, 1948, Jim was a Pharmacist who was loved by many and was a passionate philanthropist who contributed to many causes and organizations throughout the state. Jim is survived by his wife of 35 yrs., Judith Lynn Tristani (nee Miller), his one brother Ettore Tristani, Jr. and several generations of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, MD on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9 am -12 pm with a Memorial Service following at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to at www.donate.lls.org or to Archbishop Curley High School. Condolences may be left on guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020
