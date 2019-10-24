Home

March Funeral Home - East
1101 East North Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21202
(410) 727-3300
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
March Funeral Home - East
1101 East North Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21202
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Knox Presbyterian Church
1300 N. Eden Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Knox Presbyterian Church
1300 N. Eden Street
Interment
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:45 AM
Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery
James Parrish Notice
On October 15, 2019 James Edward Parrish; devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.

Friends may call at the Family Owned March Funeral Home- East 1101 East North Avenue on Friday after 2:00pm where the family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. The family will also receive friends on Saturday at the Knox Presbyterian Church 1300 N. Eden Street at 10:30am. follow by funeral service at 11:00am. Interment on Monday at 10:45am. at the Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2019
