On October 15, 2019 James Edward Parrish; devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.
Friends may call at the Family Owned March Funeral Home- East 1101 East North Avenue on Friday after 2:00pm where the family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. The family will also receive friends on Saturday at the Knox Presbyterian Church 1300 N. Eden Street at 10:30am. follow by funeral service at 11:00am. Interment on Monday at 10:45am. at the Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2019